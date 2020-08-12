Kelly Clarkson Temporarily Takes Over Simon Cowell's Position On 'America's Got Talent'

Kelly Clarkson will be temporarily replacing Simon Cowell on the judging panel of America’s Got Talent show. The news comes after Cowell met with an accident while testing his electric trail bike. Following the incident, he underwent back surgery over the weekend.

Kelly Clarkson as Simon Cowell’s temporarily replacement on AGT

Kelly Clarkson will be joining Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara on the judge’s panel. Terry Crews is the host of America’s Got Talent. The Stronger singer will be present for at least the Tuesday and Wednesday live telecast.

Kelly Clarkson revealed the news on her social media handles. In a statement, she gave an update on Simon Cowell’s health and disclosed that she would be appearing on America’s Got Talent. The “urgent memo” read, “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!” (sic).

A few hours ago, Kelly Clarkson shared a video as she prepares to appear on America’s Got Talent. In the video, the singer says that she is working on her lines, which were generally used by Simon Cowell on the show. She tries to impersonate Cowell and then laughs off.

It's almost showtime y'all! Getting ready to take over for @SimonCowell! I really need to work on my British accent... 😂😂 Looking forward to watching all of the acts! Catch a new episode of @AGT TONIGHT at 8/7c on @NBC. #AGT pic.twitter.com/ArHjYE71vl — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 11, 2020

Kelly Clarkson even shared a video as she seats on the judge’s chair on America’s Got Talent. She is seen enjoying her time on sets. In the video, she says, “Simon don’t hurry back, I’m getting real comfortable in your chair. I look pretty good in it. I’m just kidding, get well” (sic). Take a look at it below.

I think I could get used to this! 😉 Just kidding @SimonCowell! Get well soon my friend ❤️ Your @AGT family misses you! #AGT pic.twitter.com/xoffcLO2Fk — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 12, 2020

Simon Cowell’s bike accident

On August 10, 2020, Simon Cowell fell of his newly purchased electric trail bike, while he was testing it near his house in Malibu, California, with his family. The music mogul broke his back and was immediately taken to the hospital. His spokesperson revealed to Variety that he was in surgery for five hours, but is now recovering. Cowell thanked his fans for the support and even the health care workers who looked after him.

