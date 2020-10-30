Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge's Latest 'Under The Mistletoe' Is All About Christmas Vibes

Kelly Clarkson recently released her latest Christmas Duet song with American singer Brett Eldredge. Earlier, Kelly Clarkson had hinted about her projects that were expected to launch during Christmas and now it has finally arrived. The singer shared the new Christmas duet on her social media and illustrated her excitement. Let’s take a look at Kelly Clarkson’s latest 'Under the Mistletoe' with Brett Eldredge.

Kelly Clarkson's latest 'Under the Mistletoe'

Kelly Clarkson took to her Instagram handle and shared her new Christmas song with her fans. She introduced her fans to her new Christmas duet and stated that 'Under the Mistletoe' has been released and is now available everywhere. She added that she knows it is a bit too early to launch a Christmas song, but couldn’t wait to release this one and she hopes that her fans love it. All her fans took to the comment section to compliment her new song and stated how they fell in love with her new song. They also addressed her as the queen of Christmas. See how the fans reacted after she released 'Under the Mistletoe'.



Kelly Clarkson launched the lyric video for her Christmas duet with Brett Eldredge. According to an article by ABC Radio, Kelly Clarkson said earlier that she loves writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe. She also stated that Brett Eldredge is an amazing singer and she was impressed by his classic sound on the Christmas record. She said that it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for 'Under the Mistletoe'. Brett Eldredge mentioned that he was blown away by the soul and joy of 'Under the Mistletoe' when he first listened to the song. He also added that he couldn't wait to go and sing it and once he heard their voices together, he knew they landed something very special. Here’s the official lyric video of 'Under the Mistletoe'.

Kelly Clarkson’s songs

Kelly Clarkson’s songs that won the hearts of her fans include All I Ever Wanted, Don’t You Wanna Stay, Dark Side, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Behind These Hazel Eyes, Christmas Eve, Christmas is a Feeling, and many more.

