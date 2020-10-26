Saweetie And Jhené Aiko Come Together To Share A New Song, 'Back To The Streets'

Saweetie, real name Diamanté Harper, has had a year to remember, and she’s hoping to continue that streak. Saweetie has teamed up with Jhené Aiko for a new track titled Back To The Streets, which the pair released on October 23. Before the release, Saweetie announced the news on her Instagram and her Twitter account sharing a note.

Fans were in a meltdown over the upcoming single and the cover art

This single was co-produced by rapper, producer, and DJ, Timbaland, and arrived with an animated lyric video in which Saweetie and Aiko star as fairies in a technicolour forest. The track is the latest of Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music, the release date of which is yet to be announced. Despite the mystery about the record’s arrival, Saweetie has confirmed that it will feature appearances from Danja, Murda Beatz, and more.

Saweetie dropped the first cut from Pretty Bitch Music in June, with the hit single Tap In. The track went viral after starting a dance trend on TikTok, with the hashtag amassing half a billion views. Tap In was recognized for being an energetic and party track as well as for showcasing Saweetie's signature sound. It also got its way to the top of the Billboard charts, holding a number one spot on the Top Thriller US chart for two consecutive weeks. Also, Tap In immediately skyrocketed to popularity on streaming services, and on the radio as well.

The year 2020 has also been a busy year for the rapper. Saweetie featured on the music track for the film Birds of Prey with her collaborative song Sway with Me with Galxara. In July, she collaborated with Tay Money on their track Bussin 2.0. On September 18, Saweetie came together with Tyga and YG for the collaboration of the track, Money Mouf. The new track is again another recent collaboration for Aiko, who linked up with Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard for the song By Yourself earlier this month. Before that, she would release her original track motivating Americans to hit the polls for the forthcoming US election, aptly calling the song, Vote.

