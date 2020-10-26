TWICE Release 'I Can't Stop Me' From 'Eyes Wide Open', Fans Hail Artistic Music Video

The All-girl K-pop band TWICE is winning hearts on the internet ever since the release of their second full-length album. On Monday, October 26, the JYP Entertainment band unveiled Eyes Wide Open album featuring its title track I Can’t Stop Me. The music video has garnered tremendous response by their fan army who are stunned to watch them perform again.

TWICE release new music video

Just like the title suggests, the song I Can’t Stop Me sees the girl group sending out a powerful message about being ‘independent individuals’. They emphasise on being uncontrollable throughout the video. Produced by JY Park, the single was penned down by Melanie Joy Fontana and Shim Eun Ji. The music video of the song seemed to be inspired by euro electronic sound with a little bit of 80’s synth-pop added to it.

Fans react

Creating a retro mood, the newly released single has created quite a buzz online. The newly released album of the group is celebrated by fans. While some are regarding them as “a lifestyle”, others cannot seem to control themselves and keep calm. Here’s taking a quick look at how TWICE’s fans have flooded Twitter with several appreciation and praises for the music band:

TWICE aren’t just artists, they’re a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. They’re art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted, everything you need.

pic.twitter.com/5KrjCkBX6q — ᴮᴱMare⁷✜ TWICE & TXT CB! (@sanasft) October 26, 2020

DAHMOCHAENG RAPPERS OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/F3cnobQExw — aaliyah (@jaeminssss) October 26, 2020

ALSO READ| Blackpink Singer Jennie's Net Worth Proves She Might Be The Richest Among Her Band Members

eyes wide open isn’t just an album, it’s a cultural reset, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. It’s art, the first gift you open on Xmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted, everything you need — val CANT STOP ME (@twiceily) October 26, 2020

ALSO READ| Shakira Appreciates BLACKPINK's Rose For Her Cover Of 'Waka Waka', Says 'Oh Wow'

About TWICE’s history

The South Korean girl group TWICE was formed by JYP Entertainment. It comprises of nine members including Nayeon, Tzuyu, Sana, Momo, Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung, Jihyo, Mina and Dahyun. Just like their song, the formation history of this k-pop group is also different and unique. TWICE was formulated during the TV program titled Sixteen back in 2015.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Blackpink: Light Up The Sky', Here're Music Documentaries You Must Watch

The group began their music career with their extended play namely The Story Begins. The group rose to domestic fame with their single titled Cheer Up back in 2016. Cheer Up topped the music chart on the Gaon Digital portal. It also went on to become the best-performing single of the year. Along with earning accolades, the single also earned recognition for the group. Now, with the release of their second full-length album, fans have gone gaga online to see the group perform once again.

ALSO READ| Blackpink Light Up The Sky Deleted Scene: Rose And Jennie Talk About Jennie's Pants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.