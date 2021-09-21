Kelly Clarkson Opens Up On Taking Tough Life Decisions And Issues Women Struggle With

During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the artist went candid about issues women struggle with and how they should always trust their inner compass.

She even opened about how women must prioritise their happiness and revealed how confused she was about what would make her happy.

Kelly Clarkson on prioritizing her happiness

During the latest episode, Kelly Clarkson spoke with author Glennon Doyle about women’s struggles where the latter talked about how women were not screwed up, they were just often screwed over. Adding to it, Goyle further mentioned that sometimes they don't need more therapy, they needed reproductive freedom, equal pay, and to feel safe walking down their own streets. She later mentioned that they needed to remember that there's nothing wrong with them and when they’re not silenced and siloed, they can just quit blaming themselves and each other and go out and change the world to fit them and not the other way around.

Kelly Clarkson further reacted to what Goyle stated and revealed, “I actually had to say that actually, personally. I was doing too many things, there were too many places. I feel like too, you can't really excel at anything if you're doing everything, you know what I'm saying?". She also responded to a fan who was struggling between living in Los Angeles and returning to his family to the East Coast and stated how much she could relate to the situation.

“I used to think like that too. I'm like, 'Oh, in my twenties I should be doing this. I should be doing this.' Look, I'm 39. I'm gonna be 40 next April and I still am like, 'What makes me happy? Where should I go?” she said.

Adding to it, Kelly Clarkson also talked about how some conversations would never change and will be like a Christmas ghost. She said, “You're always gonna have that conversation, like just ghost of Christmas future. It's never gonna change. You're gonna be 60 years old probably going, 'Man, I don't know. I could do this now.' I wouldn't say just 'cause your age. I always like to do, what's going to make me happy at the moment. What's gonna be fun. What seems exciting.".

Image: AP