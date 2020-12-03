Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Divorce During A Conversation With Glennon Doyle

Kelly Clarkson opened up about her marriage and divorce from former partner Brandon Blackstock. The singer was hosting guest Glennon Doyle on her daily talk show when she spoke about her marriage. Doyle spoke about her book in which she writes about the breakdown of her marriage with her former partner. Thus, following the same interaction, Kelly spoke about her marriage as well. She spoke about finding happiness and thus elaborated on the point put forth in the conversation.

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson Claps Back At Father-in-law's Company Lawsuit; Asks To Void All Agreements

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her divorce

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson Admits Kicking Down A Door While Babysitting Her Ex's Children; Watch

Speaking about the divorce between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, the singer said that she felt as if they both deserved better. She continued to say that after hearing what Doyle had to say, she felt as if she needed to hear something like that. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and thus Kelly said that she doesn’t want that for everyone; she does believe that they both deserved better. She said that she did not feel a certain type of happiness and thus the decision to part ways came along.

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock, Wants Prenup Enforced

Doyle during the conversation earlier said that as women, they are trained to believe in a happy family. She said that they are trained to avid a broken family at all costs and she found that quite wrong. She continued to speak that she soon realised that she is staying in the marriage for her daughter and nothing else. Doyle further added that she particularly did not want to be in the marriage and would often question herself to get out of it. Closing her statement, Doyle said that they have been trained to believe that a good mother is a liar and thus she wished to clear that perspective. She said that she did not leave the marriage in spite of being a good mother, but she left the marriage because she is a good mother. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, on the other hand, have two children named River Rose, who is six years old, and Remington Alexander, a son who is four years of age. According to Page Six, Kelly currently has the primary physical custody of the children.

Also Read | What Happened To The Opera Singer On 'The Voice'? Find Out If He Dropped Out Of The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.