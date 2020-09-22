'The Croods: A New Age' Trailer OUT! The Family All Set To Explore New Adventure

The Croods: A New Age is an upcoming animated comedy adventure film. It is a sequel to 2013 released The Croods. A few days ago the first poster of the movie was dropped and now the first official trailer of The Croods 2 is out.

The Croods: A New Age trailer

The makers have released the first official The Croods: A New Age Trailer. It begins with “the world’s first family” as they go on to find a new home, searching for new boundaries. They discover a new place which has foods and light as they have never seen before. Then a new family is introduced as 'The Croods' meets 'The Bettermans'.

Eep Crood meets Dawn Betterman and both teenage girls become friends. The family who has spent almost all their lives in caves explores the new places and some even get indulge in new activities with the Bettermans. Eep takes Dawn outside of the wall which the latter have never crossed. Guy tells that there was a reason the wall was made. Mysteries creatures, which looks like monkeys, appear and are a threat to both the families. Check out the trailer below.

The Croods: A New Age Trailer reactions

The Croods: A New Age plot will show the first family encountering new people and exploring new territories as they leave their cave for the first time. They will also face an outside enemy who they have not fought ever. But the Croods will also make friends with another family, The Bettermans, who are modern people and thought there are no more caveman lefts.

The Croods: A New Age cast has Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Randy Tom, Chris Sanders, Cloris Leachman and Artemis Pebdani. They will reprise their voice characters as Grug Crood, Eep Crood, Ugga Crood, Thunk Crood, Sandy Crood, Belt and Gran. Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran will join the series as they lend their voices for Phil Betterman, Hope Betterman and Dawn Betterman.

The future ain't what it used to be. #CroodsNewAge - In theaters Thanksgiving. See the trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/ta3bPc7WO0 — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) September 17, 2020

The Croods: A New Age release date was recently moved up from December 23, 2020, to November 25, 2020. So the movie will now have a Thanksgiving release, rather than a Christmas week release. It is produced by DreamWorks Animation and will be distributed globally by Universal Pictures. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford, who also helmed the first film. It is written by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman.

