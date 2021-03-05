Kelly Marie Tran Recalls Post 'Star Wars' Bullying, Compares It To A 'horrible Breakup'

Actor Kelly Marie Tran recently opened up about facing racism after she was signed to be a part of Star Wars: The Last Jedi's cast in 2017. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Croods: A New Age actor described the ordeal by comparing it to an "embarrassingly horrible break-up". For the unversed, the 32-year-old fell prey to social media bullying after she was announced to be a part of her first-ever Star Wars film.

Kelly Marie Tran speaks about being bombarded with racist & sexist comments

After starring in the American film XOXO back in 2016, Kelly Marie Tran in Star Wars: The Last Jedi film was roped in to play the role of Rose Tico in 2017. However, back in the days, the American actor from Vietnamese roots was bombarded with a number of racist and vile sexist comments targeting her Asian heritage by so-called Star Wars fans, revealed Kelly in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She also went on to reveal forcefully quitting Instagram because of how bad it got.

Elaborating further on the same, the film and television actor expressed that it felt like she publicly fell in love and then publicly had an "embarrassingly horrible breakup". She added saying if one doesn't understand her or her experience, it shouldn't be her place to have to internalise with their racism and misogyny. Kelly also spoke about making the decision of leaving social media for her own mental health.

After rising to global prominence with 2017's The Last Jedi and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, Kelly Marie Tran in Raya and the Last Dragon was brought on board to lend her voice to the titular character, Raya. The American action-adventure fantasy film released in the US today, i.e. March 5, 2021, on the big screen as well as on Disney+ with Premier Access. However, ahead of the US, it was released in Indonesia and the Netherlands on March 3. Meanwhile, the early Raya and the Last Dragon review by netizens, as well as film critics, has been all-things-positive.

