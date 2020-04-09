Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional As She Reveals That She Isn't Speaking To Two Of Her Kids

Television host Kelly Ripa got emotional as she explained why she isn’t talking to two out of her three kids. Kelly Ripa on Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan revealed that she is not on talking terms with her kids. Both Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were filming the Wednesday's episode from their respective houses due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kelly Ripa’s kids refuse to hug her

While talking about how families can spend their time together during quarantine, Kelly Ripa got a little emotional. She teared up as she spoke to her fellow host about the situation in her house. Kelly Ripa stated that her kids won’t give her a hug and that is making her feel sad. She was even heard saying that she misses hugging her parents as she has been in the lockdown due to COVID-19. In a video that was shared by the official social media account of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa can be heard talking about her family.

While talking about her family, Kelly Ripa said, “I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now,” “Okay, I'm not talking to two of them because; just because, we're all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.’" Kelly Ripa apologised for bringing her inner monologue during the episode.

Fans of Kelly Ripa were impressed by her and thanked her for her honesty. Many of her fans stated that they have been going through a similar thing at their house. They even stated that Kelly’s honesty has helped them get through the tough time themselves. Kelly Ripa posted a picture of her parents and her in-laws on her Instagram account and stated that she wants to hug them all in any order possible.

Kelly Ripa’s Kids

Kelly Ripa is married to Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos. The couple has three kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. It was not disclosed which two of Kelly Ripa’s kids she was referring to. A week back Kelly Ripa had reportedly mentioned that she and her family have been entertaining themselves by hosting family game nights while being in the lockdown due to COVID-19.

