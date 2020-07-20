Mark Consuelos Flaunts His Chiseled Abs As Kelly Attends A Call With Her Producer; See Pic

Mark Consuelos, who is known for portraying the role of Hiram Lodge in Netflix’s Riverdale, seems like he’s having a good time as he spends his day productively at home. And this seems quite evident as his wife, Kelly Ripa recently went on share a picture of Mark showing off his chiseled abs on her social media handle. The actor shared his picture to encourage fans to tune in to watch her show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kelly shared a selfie of her and her husband. In the picture, she can be seen looking shocked as behind her is her husband showing off his abs. He can be seen standing on the outdoor patio wearing blue shorts and effortlessly lifting his black t-shirt showing his abs. Along with the picture, Kelly also wrote, “Tune in today!!! @gelmanlive, @instasuelos, @livekellyandryan”. Check out the picture below.

This picture was captured while Kelly appeared to be chatting with her producer Michael Gelman. During the show Live with Kelly and Ryan, she revealed to her co-host that Mark was enjoying his morning mowing the lawn. She also said that his latest hobby began when he went on to discover the mowing gadget in the garage.

She also went on to reveal that Mark keeps mowing the lawn obsessively. She also said that he will not stop mowing the lawn and he has got an amazing green thumb too. Kelly further went on to ask if anyone wants to get their yard work done, because her husband is getting really good at it. Kelly also added he is living his best life right now and is love what he’s doing. Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment on the post. They went on to share their thoughts about the same in the comment sections. And looking at the comment section seems like fans were in full support of the actor’s hobby. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

Kelly and Mark are currently spending their time together due to the pandemic. They often go on to share several pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media handle. Mark has been sharing several throwback pics on his social media handle. While Kelly shared how she and her husband were spending their weekend together. Take a look.

