Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis For Her "Twitter Or Instagram, Or Whatever" Remark

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis have managed made headlines with their recent interview. Ashton did this when he opened up about his wife, Mila’s social media knowledge. He also made fun of her hilarious slip-up as they discussed their charitable "QUARANTINE" Wine which has only been advertised on social media. During the interview, Mila told the hosts, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "We put out a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever”. This led to Ashton making fun of his wife's social media knowledge. Read more to know about what Ashton Kucher said about his wife, Mila Kunis.

Also Read | Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis Talk About Their Wine And Play A New Game With Jimmy Fallon

Also Read | Iowa Governor: Tip From Ashton Kutcher Led To Testing Deal

Ashton making fun of Mila for calling TikTok "the Tic Tac" LMAOOOO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WsNAXLK2Tu — josh (@josh_kunis) May 7, 2020

Ashton Kutcher teases Mila Kunis for not knowing about social media

Mila Kunis had said that they put out a video on Ashton’s Twitter or Instagram, or “whatever”. Hearing this, Kutcher husband pointed out his wife’s social media knowledge. He trolled her by saying, "This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media. She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac'". He said that Mila is not up to date with the social media norms currently and sometimes she seriously wonders, "What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?”

Also Read | Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Open Up About Being 'goofy' Parents

Ashton Kutcher news

On the professional end, Ashton Kutcher was recently seen in the Netflix original The Ranch. The show revolves around a young man whose semi-pro football career ends in failure. The show’s last episode was aired on January 24, 2020, and managed to give their audience a total of 80 episodes in a span of four years. The show stars popular faces of the industry including Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott, Elisha Cuthbert and Debra Winger.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

Also Read | Ashton Kutcher Has Some 'useful' Home School Tips To Keep Kids Busy

Also Read | Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Goofily Launch Their "Quarantine Wine" For COVID-19 Charity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.