'Kemono Jihen': Know Where To Stream The Animated Manga Series

Kemono Jihen is a Japanese language manga series, written and directed by Sho Animoto. For all the Kemono Jihen fans who are wondering about “where to stream Kemono Jihen” here’s your answer. Read further ahead to know more about where to stream Kemono Jihen.

Where to stream Kemono Jihen?

The Japanese animated series, Kemono Jihen is currently only available on the digital streaming platform, Netflix Japan. The series is not available on OTT platforms like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video yet. For all the Kemono Jihen fans hailing from North America and the British Isles, they can watch the series on the online platform, Funimation and the audience from France can watch Kemono Jihen on Wakanim.

Kemono Jihen fans from New Zealand and Australia can watch the series through AnimeLab. For the viewers from South Asia, the episodes that are releasing are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. For those coming from SouthEast Asia, the episodes can be seen on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel and Bilibili.

As of now, the only possible way in order to watch Kemono Jihen for free is by signing up for a completely new subscription to Funimation. They can use the 14 days free trial that comes along with it and binge-watch the episodes. But, the online streaming companies always recommended people to pay for their subscriptions and enjoy the content they like for as long as they want.

Kemono Jihen cast animated characters have been voiced by popular Japanese artists like Natsumi Fujiwara, Junichi Suwabe, Ayumu Murase, Natsuki Hanae, Daisuke Ono, Kana Hanazawa, Yumiri Hanamori, and Hiro Shimono.

Kemono Jihen plot

The Kemono Jihen plot revolves around a remote mountain village, Kohachi Inugami, where a special detective from Tokyo having a specialty in the occult is called when a series of quickly rotting animal bodies start to appear in the village. While trying to solve the case of these rotten bodies appearing out of nowhere, he meets and becomes friends with a strange boy who works in the fields all day long instead of going to school and getting himself educated because the boy is neglected by his peers and is given cruel nicknames. The boy offers to help the detective uncover the sinister truth that is behind all these killings. The more the two get deeply involved in the case, the detective learns that the boy is not human.

