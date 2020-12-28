How Many Episodes Are There In 'Noblesse'? Know All About This Exciting Anime

Netflix has recently started to air various anime shows for their global audience. Among these new additions, the anime show Noblesse is very popular. This popular anime is inspired by Korean manhwa of the same name. If you love to watch anime shows, you might be interested to know about how many episodes are there in Noblesse.

Some details about the show

It is a manhwa from the writer duo of Son Jeho and Lee Kwangsu. The anime Noblesse is from the fantasy and supernatural genre. As per the official sources of Netflix, the series will be returning for a second season. It is an anime show from Sunshuke Tada. Netflix has only released season one of Noblesse. Netflix started to air it from 1st August 2020 and it was last aired on 17th December 2020. Read till the end to know about how many episodes are there in Noblesse and many other important facts.

The series synopsis

How many episodes are there in Noblesse? There are a total of thirteen episodes in season one. The story traces the life of a special vampire named Raizel.

He is a powerful noble vampire with only pure noble blood. Raizel is popularly known as Cadis Etrama Di Raizel and is also referred to as “Rai”. He is very powerful and is also touted as the protector of the noble vampire race. He went into a deep slumber and slept for nearly 820 years. After 820 years, Raizel again wakes up and finds that the human race has advanced a lot and he does not know how to react to this change.

His loyal servant Frankenstein enrols him into the Ye-ran High School to help him to learn about human life and culture and also to protect him.

Rai also tries to catch up on missing pieces and also makes some friends at the school. But, his peaceful life is thrown into chaos as he comes face to face with the “Union”. These underground organizations want to gain control over the globe and often deploy modified humans to kill Raizel. He is finally forced to wield his powers to protect the vampires and humans together.

The story takes a sharp turn in the Noblesse 12 episodes. It somehow sets the stage for the last episode and for the upcoming series. The series was very popular on Netflix and a lot of users possibly liked it too.

