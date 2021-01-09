'Attack On Titan Chapter 137' Release Date, Time And Other Details

Attack on Titan is a very popular Japanese manga series that is written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The plot of Attack on Titan is set in a world where people need to be protected from gigantic man-eating humanoids, referred to as Titans. Recently, Hajime Isayama has revealed that after a very successful run of over a decade, Attack of Titan will be ending very soon in April 2021. This means that including Attack on Titan Chapter 137, there are only three more chapters left for the show. Here is all about the Attack on Titan Chapter 137 release date and Attack on Titan Chapter 137 release time. Read further ahead to know more.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 release date

According to reports from RecentHighlights, the Attack on Titan Chapter 137 release date has not been officially announced yet. But, it is expected to premiere sometime in the first two weeks of February 2021. Attack on Titan Chapter 137 release time will depend on the Japanese timings. There will be a total of 34 volumes and the English version of the final volume is expected to release by 2022. But, the spoilers of Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is expected to release soon.

According to reports from the same daily, Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is said to dedicate a huge portion of itself to Annie and Armin. The two characters have a lot more than “blooming love” going on with their characters. Armin is the guy who thinks very fast and wields the Colossal titan. He is Eren’s best friend and is expected to have a huge role in this “endgame”. The plot will revolve around how Armin will use his intellect in order to find a method to stop the rumbling and how Annie is confident that she will be able to rescue Armin in time.

As far as Eren’s character is concerned, he has been missing for the last few chapters now and no one knows where his body is (or if he even has a body). In Attack on Titan Chapter 137, Zeke will be seen explaining to Eren about the titan powers and how he can stop Eren from rumbling. A lot is sure to happen in Attack on Titan Chapter 137 that fans have been eagerly waiting to watch.

