Kenan Thompson All Set To Take Charge On 'America’s Got Talent' And Replace Simon Cowell

Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live will be replacing Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent temporarily. The SNL star will fill in for the judge as Simon Cowell underwent surgery following a bike accident. Fans of Kenan Thompson are excited to watch him on America's Got Talent as the star is famous for his quirky bits and hilarious one-liners. According to Chicago Tribune, Simon Cowell met with a bike accident and has not given any word as to when he will return to the judge’s seat. Therefore, the makers have brought in Kenan Thompson to fill in for the esteemed judge until his arrival on the show.

Kenan Thompson replaces Simon Cowell to take charge on AGT

Kenan Thompson will be joined by Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the regular judge’s panel. The show will be continued to be hosted by Terry Crews for the Tuesday and Wednesday telecasts. Meanwhile, Kenan Thompson, just a few weeks back, earned himself an Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a comedy series for his work on Saturday Night Live. Fans of Kenan Thompson have since then been excited to watch the artist on America's Got Talent.

Simon Cowell was hospitalised on August 8 at his Malibu home. The judge of America's Got Talent was apparently testing out a new electric bike in his courtyard when a mishap happened which lead to an unfortunate accident. Simon Cowell was reportedly in surgery for over 5 hours and is now said to be recovering.

Simon Cowell wrote to his fans on Sunday thanking them for their support and good wishes that they have been sending him. He thanked the fans especially for the lovely messages they sent him as well. Simon also thanked the medical staff who had been assisting him in getting well. He also called the doctors as “some of the nicest people” he has ever met.

Besides that, Kenan Thompson is all set to strengthen his ties with NBC as he waits for his next comedy series “Kenan”, which has been slated to premiere soon. The release date for the show has not been revealed yet, however, the makers have been aiming to premiere it sometime during the mid-season.

