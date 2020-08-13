What Happened To Simon Cowell? Why Was The America's Got Talent Judge Hospitalised?

According to a report in People Magazine, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was hospitalised on August 8, after he suffered from a minor accident in Malibu, California. Simon Cowell who has been the judge on America's Got Talent since 2016 got into an accident that severely injured his back. Following the accident, Cowell had to be rushed to the nearest hospital. Read on to know, "What happened to Simon Cowell?"

What happened to Simon Cowell?

The report further explains that Simon Cowell was hanging out with his six-year-old son Eric in his Malibu house. The duo decided to test Simon’s new electric bike in the courtyard of their family house. While testing the bike, Simon fell down from the bike and severely injured his back.

Simon Cowell's bike accident: How is he doing now?

Following the accident, Cowell was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. According to People Magazine, the surgery lasted for five hours and took place overnight. A source close to Simon told People that a metal rod had been inserted into his back. The source also revealed that his injuries were extremely severe. Simon has been under observation since his surgery and is recovering fast.

How old is Simon Cowell?

Simon Cowell is a 60-year-old English Television personality. He is best known for being the judge on the British reality television show, The X factor, Britain’s Got Talent and most recently America’s Got Talent. After reports about his accident surfaced, Simon took to Twitter to thank the nurses and doctors who had been caring for him.

He also went on to give a piece of advice to his fans. He said, if someone wants to try riding an electric bike, it would be best to read the bike’s instruction manual first. Due to his accident, Simon will not be the judge on Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows of America’s Got Talent.

Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

The 60-year-old television star has been temporarily replaced by Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson took to her Instagram Handle on August 11 to reveal the news. The talk show host said that Simon Cowell had been doing better now. She went on to add a funny statement saying that for the Tuesday and Wednesday episodes of America's Got Talent, Simon had been replaced by someone far wiser, cooler and hotter.

