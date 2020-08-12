Kendall Jenner's Makeup Finesse Compels Rumoured BF Devin Booker To Drop A Flirty Comment

Supermodel Kendall Jenner's love life has come under the scanner yet again after her fun banter with American basketball player, Devin Booker on her latest Instagram post. Devin and Kendall are rumoured to be in a casual relationship, and the NBA Bubble MVP's flirty comment on the 24-year-old's IG post has now fueled the speculations. Yesterday, the Phoenix Suns player couldn't hold back but leave a flirtatious comment on his rumoured ladylove's post, wherein she's seen flaunting her makeup finesse.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Has A 'Hannah Montana' Room, Here's How You Can Get Your Own Too

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner flirt over strawberries

On August 11, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram handle to share a closeup video of herself. In the IG video, the Kar-Jenner sister flaunted her on-fleek makeup and her chiselled collar bone. Her makeup comprised a nude undertone with smokey eyes, filled brows and nude lips. She shared it with a strawberry emoji in the caption of her post.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner, Kylie And The Entire Kar-Jen Clan Have Coined Some Iconic Terms On KUWTK

However, as soon as she shared the video with 136 million followers on Instagram, her rumoured beau, Devin Booker was quick to slide into the comment section of her post to leave a flirty comment. Devin took to the comment section and flirtatiously wrote, "I like strawberries". Later, Kendall too didn't hold back from flirting back with the Basketball player, as she replied with a streak of strawberry emojis by tagging him.

Have a look:

The two were first spotted hanging out with each other on a road trip to Arizona during late April. One month later, the rumoured couple was seen together for Memorial Day weekend as they cruised around in Jenner's luxury white Mercedes G-Wagon. Ever since then, the duo has been snapped multiple times, spending quality time with each other. They also shared photos from their Arizona trip on social media, leading fans believing that they went on yet another getaway together.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Street Style Ensemble Is Perfect For A Casual Outing; See Pic

Earlier, a source had revealed to Hollywood Life that Kendall and Devin Kendall and Devin have known each other for years and have been friends for quite some time now. The source also revealed that they have always gotten along well so it’s not a big deal if they’re spending time together because they enjoy each other’s company.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Looks To Take Inspiration From For The Next Halloween

(Image credit: Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.