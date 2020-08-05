Kendall Jenner, Kylie And The Entire Kar-Jen Clan Have Coined Some Iconic Terms On KUWTK

The Kardashian and Jenner clan make headlines even with their smallest deeds. The reality stars turned business moguls are fashion and business icons for many. But apart from teaching several fashion and beauty tricks, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and their three elder sisters have also invented several interesting terms on their iconic reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Iconic terms invented on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

1. Okurrrrrr

One of the most famous terms the Kardashian-Jenner clan has used is “okurrr”. This term was first used by Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK. Soon the term was adopted by all of the Kardashian family members. Throughout the KUWTK seasons, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner both can be seen using “okurrrr”.

The term is now most commonly associated with Cardi B, as she has famously used it in many interviews and appearances. However, many Kardashian fans believe that Khloe used the term first. However, while Khloe did make the phrase popular, the original version was reportedly invented by Laganja Estranja from RuPaul's Drag Race.

2. Bible!

Bible is another term that Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the entire Kardashian clan can be heard saying. “Bible” simply stands for “I swear” in the Kar-Jenner world. Kendall Jenner used this term back in 2016 when she confronted Rob for re-gifting Blac Chyna the gift she gave him.

3. Sus

Apart from starting her beauty empire, Kylie Jenner also takes an active part in coining new terms. The beauty mogul coined the term “sus” a few years. “Sus” simply stands for suspicious or shady.

4. Wave

Apart from the Kardashian- Jenner clan, Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West also has contributed with his own words. Kanye coined the term “waves” which was going to use as his album title in 2016. But soon changed it to Life of Pablo after a heated online debate with Wiz Khalifa. Even though Kanye had to change the name, the term “wave” stayed with the reality show family. Kim Kardashian even explained it on her website saying, “wave is a current trend that is cool right now”.

5. Momager

Kris Jenner is considered to be the foundation stone of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kris Jenner is known for being a mother and a manager to all of her kids. No wonder she received a new name in the form of “momager”. Over the years, the matriarch seems to have taken a liking for the word, no wonder she decided to trademark it.

