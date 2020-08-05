Kendall Jenner Has A 'Hannah Montana' Room, Here's How You Can Get Your Own Too

Kendall Jenner recently opened her home to her fans during a home tour hosted by Architectural Digest. Among the sumptuous decor and luxurious interiors, there was a room which the model named 'Hannah Montana' room. Here's how you can have one of your own too.

Kendall Jenner's Hannah Montana Room

During her home tour, Kendall Jenner gave everyone a glimpse of her 'Hannah Montana' room. Unlike what people may think, this is simply a closet inspired by Miley Cyrus' show called 'Hannah Montana'. Here's what this is about.

Giving a tour of her closet, Kendall Jenner said that the whole space was actually two bedrooms but she needed space to fit in a huge closet. This is why she converted these into her fitting room which she also calls her glam room or Hannah Montana room. The fitting room also has a huge closet attached to it.

Kendall Jenner confessed that she never had this big a closet before and was "really stoked" about it. A panoramic view of her closet shows a left wall full of hanging clothes. The right wall had her collection of shoes and bags arranged in colour-coded patterns. This space also includes a double-decker shelf full of her rainbow-coloured Hermès Kelly bags and Louboutins.

The fitting room is fitting purposes as the name suggests and also to do her packing for long trips. Kendall also revealed that her fitting room is usually messy but she knows where "everything is". The fitting room had four racks of outfits colour coded according to the shades of the rainbow. She also has a collection of go-to shoes by Area, Amina Muaddi and more.

Kendall Jenner also revealed that she purges her closet every two months. She revealed that her favourite thing to do is go through every bit of her clothes and accessories and clean everything. Kendall also revealed how it makes her feel like a "newborn baby".

Home decor ideas from Kendall Jenner's closet

For those looking to re-vamp their place, Kendall Jenner's home, especially her Hannah Montana closet can be a huge inspiration. For this, however, one needs a bigger space which can be comfortable enough to move around despite the rows of shelves and racks. The clothes and accessories must also be assorted according to colour codes for a more aesthetic feel and also to make it easy to find a particular piece of clothing.

Here a glimpse of Hannah Montana's closet for reference:

