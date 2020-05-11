Jennifer Lopez And Bella Hadid In Stunning Frankies Bikini Looks

Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez are among the world's biggest celebrities. They are widely known for their unique taste in fashion. They have often donned different kinds of stylish outfits on many occasions. With all that said now, here are their stunning photos in Frankies Bikini. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

READ:Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez One Day After Following Her Back On Instagram

Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez's stunning looks in Frankies Bikini; see pictures

READ:Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Are Making Their Own Lavender Maze, Here's How You Can Do It Too

READ:Bella Hadid Aces The First Big FaceTime Campaign Amidst The COVID-19 Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez looks ravishing in her off white Frankies bikini. The famous actress has ensured to keep her fans entertained and her Instagram photos have done the job quite brilliantly. Jennifer Lopez in the off-white bikini looks stunning with her toned waist and lean figure. The actress's post had comments and likes flooding in almost no time. Jennifer Lopez is known for her unique contributions to cinema, music, and fashion. And her fans have been heavily inspired by her.

READ:Jennifer Lopez's 'Shall We Dance' Was Remake Of A Japanese Film; Learn More Trivia

READ:Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Is Keeping Herself Positive During Difficult Times

Bella Hadid looks stylish as ever in her off white Frankies bikini. She is known to have a fit body and almost all kinds of outfits look perfect on her. The Victoria Secret model looked stunning in the off-white bikini with a no-makeup look. Hadid's fans went into a frenzy over this picture. Hadid's Instagram has posts of her travel, beauty, videos, and much more. The model's above post had comments and likes flooding in almost no time. They are both considered to be among the most stylish celebrities in the world.

READ:Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Video Of Super Bowl Rehearsals, Teaches Shakira How To Twerk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.