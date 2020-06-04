Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On #BlackLivesMatter After Fans Call Her Out For Old Ad

Kendall Jenner was recently criticised over her controversial Pepsi advertisement in 2017 which resurfaced again on social media after the George Floyd protests. Her fans also slammed the celebrity for keeping mum despite such harrowing situations. However, Kendall has finally broken her silence and come up with posts on her social media speaking about 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Kendall Jenner breaks her silence on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to finally address the George Floyd protests and 'Black Lives Matter' movement. She shared a series of pictures which included a picture of an African-American person, a quote, a screenshot of Barack Obama's Twitter post and a list of books on racism. Adding a caption to the post, she explained her stance on the matter.

Kendall Jenner began her caption by asking everyone to "keep researching, reading and educating" to become better "allies" to the African-American community. She continued that she had been doing her research in the past couple of days and despite her anger and hurt, the situation would never be able to fully grasp the feelings of the community. However, she is certain of the fact that no one should be living in constant fear.

Further in the caption, Kendall Jenner continued that as a "white privilege" she pledges to stand by the community and educate herself. She added that "raging on platforms" is not the ideal way to tackle such situations, rather one needs to take "real action". She also urged the people to be ready when it comes to vote and elect their leader. Kendall ended her caption saying, "rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice".

In addition to this post, Kendall Jenner had also participated in the #BlackOutTuesday post by sharing a black square on her Instagram account. She also added another post asking people to vote and choose the right leader for the country. Take a look:

Earlier this week, Kendal Jenner was called out on the social media for her controversial Pepsi ad in 2017. The ad seemed to trivialise the concept of protests as Kendall shared a can of the soft drink and won over the differences between the police and the protestors in the ad. Many also went on to slam the model for her lack of response on Geroge Floyd's death when members of her family were actively voicing out their concerns.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also spoke up against the death of George Floyd. Khloe Kardashian has even put up a black square as her profile picture on Instagram. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are also putting up posts on their social media to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

