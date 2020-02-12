Stormi Webster Asks Mother Kylie Jenner To 'keep Quiet'; Here's Why

While nobody would ever dare tell Kylie Jenner to keep quiet, daughter Stormi Webster did the impossible. While the little one was watching the Disney movie, Frozen 2 for the first time, she shushed her mother. Here’s what happened next.

Kylie Jenner hushed by two-year-old Stormi Webster

On her recent Instagram story, Kylie Jenner reportedly revealed how she was asked to keep quiet by the two-year-old Stormi Webster. On February 11, the little one was watching Frozen 2 for the first time and she seemed enchanted all that was happening.

Kylie also revealed that while she turned to tell her daughter that she adored her and if Stormi felt the same. But instead of getting a sweet reply as she wanted, the young billionaire was asked to be silent by the two-year-old who was engrossed in Elsa and Anna’s life.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster were snuggled together on the bed as they watched the adventures of Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2. This animated movie might be Stormi’s favourite at the moment. However, only last week it was reportedly Trolls.

Frequent on her mother's Instagram is Stormi Webster. The little one often features in Kylie Jenner's videos and candid posts. Stormi is Kylie Jenner’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. On February 1, 2020, the parents hosted a massive birthday celebration for Stormi. The theme of the party was StormiWorld 2.0 and had many celebrity guests in attendance.

