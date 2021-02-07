Kylie Jenner Celebrated Daughter's Third Birthday, See All The Adorable Pictures

Kylie Jenner has been vocal about having given the best of everything to her daughter Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s reality star has a successful cosmetic line of her own. She was recently in the news for the grand party she had thrown for her daughter’s third birthday despite the pandemic and LA being marked as a high-risk zone. Let’s have a look at the highlights of all of Stormi's birthdays.

Stormi’s 1st birthday

Stormi Webster’s first birthday was not something most children can boast of. While Kylie Jenner was forced indoors due to bad weather on the day of Stormi’s birthday, she went all out on a later date to give her daughter a first birthday to remember. The entrepreneur built an entire theme park for her daughter and named it “Stormi World.” In an Instagram post, she said, “I had to go all out for my baby.” The theme of the park was based on Stormi’s dad Travis Scott’s album Astroworld.

Stormi Webster’s 2nd birthday

Kylie Jenner brought back Stormi World for Stormi’s second birthday, only more elaborate than the first time around. With Stormi being able to appreciate more, Kylie Jenner threw a celebration that her daughter could always remember. It had Dumbo theme rides, Trolls characters walking around and people dressed up as Stormi. It also had a cocktail stand for the adults to enjoy. To top it all, it also a store that sold customised Stormi merchandise. The theme was “2 is better than 1".

Stormi’s birthday number 3

Stormi’s third birthday was supposed to have a carnival just like her previous two birthdays did but it could not materialize due to the COVID-19 pandemic and LA being marked as a high threat zone. The Mayor of LA had warned the people not to have any kind of a party or get together to minimize the chances of contracting the virus in January. Kylie Jenner, however, could not go without celebrating her daughter’s birthday. She changed the plan so that she could still celebrate the day with family.

The family included quite a few people with Stormi having 8 uncles and aunts only from her mom’s side, then, of course, there were Travis Scott’s family members and close friends of the family. The party had a castle for Stormi as well as a huge bouncy house with Stormi’s face on it. A candy shop and cocktail station completed the fanfare as per Kylie’s Instagram posts. The theme was “Third Time’s a charm.”

