Instances When Kendall Jenner Contributed To The Society Through Social Activities

The Kardashians and Jenners have built a huge and successful brand on displays of wealth and fame. The family, however, never fails to make a point to support various causes, donate to charities, and raise awareness issues affecting the world. Kendall Jenner, who is the second youngest child of Kris Jenner, after Kylie Jenner, is often spotted contributing to the society with a social activity.

Kendall Jenner is one of the finest American models and television personalities. She has walked the runway for big brands like Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and Victoria's Secret. Kendall is also a part of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2017, Forbes named Kendall Jenner the highest-earning model. Kendall Jenner sure knows how to give it back to the society. Here are times when Kendall Jenner was seen contributing to society. Read ahead to know more-

Kendall Jenner has often contributed to the society with a social activity

Kendall Jenner used publicity surrounding her 22nd birthday to raise money for Charity Water

"Hey guys! I'm celebrating my 22nd birthday on November 3rd and my wish this year is to help bring clean water to people who need it," Kendall Jenner wrote on the website for Charity Water. "I made a donation to fund 25 wells in Ethiopia that will bring clean water to 5,000 people, and I can't wait to see how many more lives we can change together," she continued. "100% of the money will be used to build clean water projects for these communities." The campaign ultimately raised almost ₹47,60,000. According to Charity Water, the campaign’s top donors include multiple members of the Kardashian and Jenner family. Their names are still listed on the website.

Kendall Jenner, along with her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and mother, Kris Jenner in their acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards 2018 to raise awareness for wildfire relief efforts

Kendall and her sisters took to the stage of People's Choice Awards 2018 and made an announcement to spread awareness referring to the California wildfires that forced many to evacuate their homes, as well as a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. They said that it had been a really rough week in their home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and their neighbours in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Action is necessary, so anything that the people can do to help, will be appreciated, they added. It does not matter if it is as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, as no form of help is small, said Kendall.

