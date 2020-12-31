Kylie Jenner Posts Pool Picture Wearing Yellow Bikini As She 'swims Into 2021'

Kylie Jenner is one of the most-followed people on Instagram. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has a massive following of 209 million people on the social media site. Her posts and pictures give her fans a glimpse of her personal life with her daughter Stormi, exotic holiday locations, the interior of her home, and more. Read on to know about Kylie Jenner's pics on Instagram that show how she plans to welcome the new year.

Kylie Jenner's swimming photos

Kylie Jenner is known world-wide for her reality television show with her sisters, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She is pretty active on Instagram where she shares cute videos with her daughter Stormi, where the two of them cook various dishes and also show Kylie enjoying getaways in exotic places all over the globe. Jenner's latest post features her swimming in a pool donning a very light yellow bikini and the reality tv star paired it up with a pair of big glasses with the same yellow-colored frame. Even though Kylie is seen chilling in the pool, she has a full face of make-up done and looks stunning posing for the camera. Her caption read, "swimming into 2021". She completed her look with gold bracelets, gold earrings, and a gold chain. You can see the post here.

Kylie posted the two pictures eight hours ago and within that period of time, it garnered a huge 6.8 million likes. Her fans, friends, and followers commented on the post complimenting the star. While one follower wrote, "iconic tbh", another person commented about how stunning she looked. You can see some of the comments here.

Kylie Jenner's photos with her child Stormi are a fan favourite. She recently posted a picture with her on Christmas where the mother-daughter pair could be seen twinning in shimmery red outfits. The photo had Kylie carrying Stormi in her arms while the little munchkin looked at the camera with a straight face. The picture garnered more than 9.4 million likes and her followers gushed over how cute the two of them looked twinning. You can see the post here.

