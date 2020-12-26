Kylie Jenner's Daughter, Stormi Gets A Cinderella-themed Carriage From Father Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi received an unexpected gift from her father. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner & Scott family received a Cinderella-themed carriage from her father, Travis Scott. As one can see in the image below, the three-wheeler carriage bears a striking amount of resemblance to the one that Cinderella fans have seen in any piece of literature that is associated with the Disney princess. Kylie Jenner's daughter's newest gift seems like a vehicle that can house 7-8 children of Stormi's age and can be controlled by a driver who could be of age 10 or above.

The image of the supposed Christmas present received by Kylie Jenner's daughter was shared by her social media influencer of a mother herself. The carriage can be spotted on Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories section and in the Instagram image that was posted by a fan below. the first and the third images have been sourced from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's Instagram handle. Additionally, the very same images can be found on Travis Scott's Instagram stories section as well.

Also Read: Travis Scott Jabs At Kylie Jenner With A Picture Of Stormi Webster; Check

The Images:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Slammed By Animal Rights Activists While Shopping In LA For Christmas

As one can see, the carriage has been intricately designed and a lot of emphasis has been given upon the fact that it should feel like a carriage to Stormi and friends. The images also indicate that the makers of the carriage have attempted to make the vehicle as fairy-tale accurate as possible and have loaded the present with a handful of dresses for the two-year-old.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes 2020 List Of Highest-paid Celebs, Beats Brother-in-law Kanye West

About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner:

The musician & the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, as per an article on The Insider, met at Coachella circa 2017. The two welcomed their daughter Stormi into the world ten months later. Since then, it has been observed that the musician and the reality television starlet have been spending quality time as a family whenever they get the chance.

On the work front, Travis Scott is presumably busy working on his upcoming album, Utopia. On the other hand, Kylie is busy running her cosmetics empire. The two, as per CelebrityNetWorth.com, have a combined net worth of over 750 million US Dollars.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning To Get Back Together? IG Post Sparks Romance Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.