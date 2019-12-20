Kendall Jenner Is Best Friends With These Popular Celebrities?

Kendall Jenner, the supermodel and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has a long list of friends form the industry. She is often spotted heading to private parties and dinners with her gang. We take a look at some of her celebrity friends and their story.

Cara Delevingne

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne are friends from the start of the former’s modelling career. The two are spotted outside on several occasions and events together.

Harry Styles

After her recent interaction at The Late Late Show with Harry Styles, media reports suggest that the two have been good friends since forever. The two meet-up with a common group of friends and often hang out together. Even though there were reports of them dating, they are still stressing on their friendship.

Willow Smith

Kendall Jenner is good friends with Will Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, and also her brother Jaden Smith. She was spotted with Willow Smith at a music festival. Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner, Willow and Jaden have all been spotted on several occasions.

Hadid sisters

Kendall Jenner is friends with the Hadid clan. She often hangs out with Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and their brother Anwar Hadid. Kendall's social media is filled with their pictures together, be it from their hangouts or from shoots.

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner is friends with model Hailey Baldwin Bieber. She is seen going for lunches and attending private parties with Hailey Baldwin. Their friendship bloomed post their modelling gigs together.

