Kendall Jenner Is The Go-to Inspiration When You Need To Style Checkered Outfits; See Pics

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner is a true blue fashionista and impresses with her style game. The supermodel often flaunts her look in checkered outfits. Check out them.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is one of the most well-known personalities across the globe. Any outfit that is sported by the stylish diva goes viral around the world and catches the attention of millions of her fans. The supermodel is famous for her incredible ramp walks also. Currently, Kendall Jenner is busy working on her upcoming project titled NEW. She loves experimenting with her looks and often gives inspiration for her fans when it comes to sartorial choices. Check out her the pictures in which she shows her love for checkered outfits. 

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Was Seen Making An Appearance In These Music Videos

Kendall Jenner in checkered outfits

1. Recent ramp walk ina black and red checkered outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

2. Kendall Jenner in checkered bralette

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

3. In all black checkered outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner's Top Rated Episodes From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

4. Kendall Jenner in a checkered pantsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

5. Kendall in shades of purple for September Vogue, shot by Inez & Vinoodh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

6. In the checkered outfit from H&M

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner's Most Eccentric Nail Art Will Surely Be Your Favourite Style

ALSO READ: Meet Kirby Jenner, Kendall Jenner's 'twin' You Probably Didn't Know About

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
