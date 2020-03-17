Meet Kirby Jenner, Kendall Jenner's 'twin' You Probably Didn't Know About

Kendall Jenner is among the most popular model and internet personality. Many know about her family "The Kardashians" too. But very few know about Kirby Jenner, who is her twin brother, well, as per him. Read to know about him -

Kirby Jenner, The unknown Kardashian

Kirby Jenner is a performance artist and is known for his parody account on the social media platform Instagram. To be clear, Kirby is not really a brother of Kendall Jenner, but he poses to be her fraternal twin on his Instagram handle. His account is filled with his photoshopped pictures with Kendall Jenner and some with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and others. Take a look at a few of his post.

Kirby Jenner grabbed much attention with his humorous posts. He currently has 1 million+, followers, on Instagram and Kendell Jenner is one of them. Kirby’s is considered as a Photoshop pro for his ability to crop himself into several images. Although in an interview with a daily, he stated that he does not know anything about Photoshop.

Kirby Jenner’s popularity got him interviews with many news portals. Now, he has even got his own show named Kirby Jenner which will premiere on Quibi from April 6, 2020. The show will increase his net worth as well as fame, as per reports.

