Kendall Jenner's Splendid Car Collection Surely Proves How Much She Loves Them

Kendall Jenner has been one of the most influential personalities on social media. She has also been posting a lot of posts from her quarantine life. But before the lockdown started, Jenner was also seen enjoying herself on a number of classic cars. Jenner’s car collection surely proves the model’s love for cars. She has also spoken to a news house about her love for cars explaining how she is 'addicted' to cars. Here is taking a look at Kendall Jenner’s car collection.

Kendall Jenner's car collection

Instead of getting a small car like a Corolla for her 16th birthday, Kylie Jenner was given a $200,000 Range Rover. Usually, Range Rovers do not cost that much but this one does because it was a fully customized and one-of-a-kind car. She had also shared the picture of herself driving her car on social media.

We all know Kendall Jenner’s love for classic cars but she is also fascinated by speedy sports cars. This can be proved when Kendall decided to take her Ferreri 488 Spyder out for a drift spin. She has shared the post on her Instagram which had certainly shown Kendall Jenner’s lover for cars.

In the most recent paparazzi photos of Kendall, she was seen riding her vintage red Mustang. Her love for vintage and muscle cars in not shocking since she has been sharing photos with her cars for a long time now. It was also said that she has received a Rolls Royce as a gift on her 21st birthday, but has still not been clicked in the car.

This was the time when Kendall has parked her car in front of the “no parking” sign. The supermodel was seen getting a parking ticket when she had decided to take out her turquoise 1957 Chevrolet Corvette for a spin. Well, after being so successful like the Kardashians, a mere parking ticket would not affect them but the picture clearly shos Kendall being affected by the same.

More about Kendall Jenner

Kendall has been one of the most successful youngsters of America and is known for her modelling career. She is one of the youngest Kardashians and still has a much stronger fan base than some of her sisters. She has been in the spotlight since she was introduced in their family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She has been progressing since she stepped into the media industry and has currently established herself as one of the highest-paid models.

Her modelling career has also been a great journey which can be evident after seeing her includes her breakout seasons in the year 2014 and 2015 when she was walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks. Kendall has also been a part of multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions.

