Times Kendall Jenner Slayed In Daring Pink Outfits, Pics Inside!

Kendall Jenner first became popular through select episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians. However, later the 24-year-old reality star made a name for herself in the modelling industry. Her New York and LA street style outfits are often papped by the media. Take a look at the times Kendall Jenner rocked in daring pink outfits.

Kendall Jenner in a flirty pink outfit

This satin pink dress with exaggerated sleeves is both edgy and chic. Kendall Jenner has owned the look like a true boss.

Kendall Jenner spotted in a pink bikini

Kendall Jenner was recently spotted wearing a floral pink bikini on her outing with her basketball player beau. She put together a cute outfit by donning a floral print bucket hat as well. She wrapped around a pink sarong before hitting the Miami streets. The pics were snapped by an entertainment portal.

Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Red Carpet

She made her Met Gala debut in 2014 wearing this pastel blush coloured light pink outfit. She wore Chopard jewellery and carried a diamond-studded clutch. Her body-hugging mermaid dress hugs her body like a glove. This regal look was much appreciated by the fashion police.

Image source: Clevver Style YouTube

Kendall Jenner in a pink ruffle dress

Here is a Valentine's Day outfit idea from Kendal Jenner for people who want to don a pink outfit for the V-day. She can be seen wearing a cute pink ruffle dress. Those who want to go for an adorable look can take a cue from the supermodel.

