Nick & Joe Are Clearly 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' As They Recreate An Iconic Scene

The Jonas Brothers took time off from their busy schedule to do something that will leave fans in splits. Joe Jonas, Nick and Kevin recreated an iconic scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. One of the most memorable fights on the show was the famous purse throwing fight where Joe Jonas can be seen enacting Kim Kardashian and Nick Jonas acts out Khloe Kardashian's part. Check out the hilarious video below -

Also read: Priyanka Chopra dons a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh shirt dress for a date with Nick Jonas, detail

Joe Jonas recreates an iconic scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Don’t be rude! pic.twitter.com/UvecmiaQ8p — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 14, 2020

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gifts herself a relaxing salon session before heading out with Nick Jonas

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas can be seen recreating the scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians' where Kim Kardashian repeatedly hit her sister Khloe Kardashian with a designer bag and yelled expletives at her. Kevin Jonas can also be seen in the video for a brief moment walking past the camera. The video was appreciated by both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Kim retweeted the video on her Twitter saying that she loves the Jonas Brothers from recreating the video. Khloe Kardashian also left a comment on their Instagram post. Check it out below-

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a passionate New Year kiss on the beach; see pic

OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!! https://t.co/Bjb2DLwKJ8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

The video has been viewed on Twitter over four million times on Twitter. It was originally posted on Joe Jonas' TikTok account where the Jonas Brothers enjoy a massive following. Various netizens also loved this video recreation of the Jonas Brothers as Twitter is filled with adorable and funny replies to the original post made by Joe Jonas. Check out their reactions below -

i can’t believe you just leaked the footage of the day nick broke up the band — keels (@mitchelIhighway) January 14, 2020

Also read: Priyanka Chopra fans pour in their love on Nick Jonas' recent New Year's post

Keeping Up With The Jonas pic.twitter.com/soFt7LqRQU — julia (@_ItsJustJulia) January 14, 2020

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ring in 2020 with a perfect kiss, Watch video

Image Courtesy - Joe Jonas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.