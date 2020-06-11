Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Call Dad Caitlyn Jenner "our Hero" During Pride Month

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner announced to the world her transition in 2015. He was a former Olympian and also the biological father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In a recent, magazine interview regarding the Pride month, the sisters called their father, "our hero". Here's what it is about.

In the interview, Kendall Jenner said that her relationship with her father grew after the latter came out as a transgender. She revealed how her father could finally be honest with her. The duo also connected through talking about the emotions that Caitlyn used to feel during that time.

Kendall Jenner continued that while growing up, Caitlyn Jenner was not usually open about her feelings. So this was a big step for them. Kendall added that she used to watch the old Olympic videos of her father and wished she could be there with her during those moments. Now, Caitlyn recalls to her many moments from her life which, Kendall said, she loves to listen.

Further, the 24-year-old model said that Caitlyn Jenner had lived "so many amazing lives in one lifetime". Her favourite thing to learn from her father was about her father's life. She said Caitlyn had inspired them then and has been still inspiring them now. Kendall Jenner added that it was because of her father's brave gesture that she herself learned to love her choices and not be ashamed of them. She also revealed that she had been a daddy's girl throughout.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Kylie Jenner said that her father, Caitlyn Jenner had always been an inspiration to her. She revealed how Caitlyn had won Olympic medals as well as got a pilot's license. But still, what inspired her most about her father is watching her live out her true self.

In the interview, Caitlyn Jenner also revealed that had any of her 10 children declined to her transition, she would not have gone through it. According to reports, Caitlyn had a rift with some of the Kardashian-Jenner members because of her portrayal of Kris Jenner in her 2017 memoir called The Secrets Of My Life. Caitlyn also did a show called I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! where she revealed the reason why her children still called her "dad" despite her transition. She said that Kendall was the first one to ask the question and she had told her that she would always be their father. Caitlyn also appreciated her children's efforts while talking about her using "my father, she".

