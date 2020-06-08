Kendall Jenner Clarifies Her Stance On Photoshopped 'Black Lives Matter' Photo Controversy

Kendall Jenner has recently been receiving a lot of flak on the internet. First, the model was called out by fans for her old controversial ad which resurfaced as the black lives matter movement gained momentum. Now Kendall has been criticised for her photo holding a 'Black Lives Matter' placard and the image has been widely shared on social media. However, she took to her social media to clarify the situation.

Kendall Jenner clarifies

A screenshot of Kendall Jenner's 'Black Lives Matter' photo probably taken from her Facebook page began circulating on social media. In the photo, she could be seen wearing a black face mask and standing in front of a sports car. She is also holding a 'Black Lives Matter' placard high up in the air.

Image credit: Andru Edwards Twitter

However, fans quickly noticed that the shadow of the placard was not there on the ground with Kendall Jenner's shadow. This made everyone surmise that the model has photoshopped the placard into the image. She was called out on social media for this gesture.

However, taking to her Twitter account, Kendall Jenner clarified the situation. She said that someone else has photoshopped the photo and it was not even posted by her. Take a look:

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

Last week, Kendall Jenner had taken to her Instagram account to break her silence on the Black Lives Matter movement. In the post, she wrote that she was researching and educating herself to become a "better ally" to the community who have been victims of racism. She added, "I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help".

Earlier, an old Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad resurfaced on social media and it came under heavy criticism of the Twitterati. They called out the ad for trivialising the concept of protests as it showed Kendall handing a Pepsi can to a police officer and that was all it took to resolve the matter. Kendall herself received much criticism for keeping silent about the Black Lives Matter movement.

