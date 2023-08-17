Kendall Jenner Talks About Loving 'hard' After PDA Photos With Bad Bunny Go Viral

Kendall Jenner was spotted getting intimate with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny at Drake's concert a couple of days back. In a recent interview with a portal, the renowned model and reality TV star talked about her approach to love and how she prefers to keep her romantic life private. In the exclusive feature within Harper's Bazaar ICONS issue, Jenner however refrained from divulging specifics about her relationship with Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner talks about her approach to love

"I love really hard, and I love without apology," expressed Kendall, revealing her passionate and determined nature. She emphasized her aversion to goodbyes and her resolute stance to fight for relationships, acknowledging her long-standing commitment to fostering connections since her early years, despite her former shyness.

Refusing to surrender easily, Jenner asserted, "I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."

Approaching her 30s, The Kardashians star disclosed how her capacity for affection and empathy has expanded, reflecting the growth in her perspective towards the world. "My affection for people and my empathy has only grown," she disclosed, citing the most favourable aspect of ageing as the accumulation of wisdom and knowledge.

Kendall and Bad Bunny often spotted together

While Jenner did not explicitly discuss her romance with Bad Bunny, who is also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, their recent public displays of affection have been a topic of intrigue. Videos emerged of the couple sharing a kiss during a lively dance at a Drake concert, showcasing their affection in the spotlight. They were also spotted enjoying breakfast together.

In a previous interview with WSJ Magazine, Kendall explained her choice to keep her relationships private, highlighting the importance of maintaining a balance between personal space and public exposure.