Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Faces Backlash For Mexican Cultural Appropriation

Kendall Jenner has now entered the beverage industry with her tequila brand. The supermodel announced her tequila brand on social media and created headlines everywhere. While Kendall Jenner’s family and friends were excited about her new venture, many fans and social media accused Jenner of cultural appropriation.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand faces cultural appropriation allegations

Kendall Jenner officially announced her tequila brand, 818 on social media. The moment the supermodel announced her new venture it was plastered all over social media and media portals. In her Instagram post about 818 tequila, Kendall Jenner talked about the process of creating her tequila brand and how it took them nearly 4 years to get there.

But soon Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand was accused of cultural appropriation. One fan took to the comment section and wrote, “Viva MEXICO”. This comment then received abundant response and another fan wrote, “How is this good for us she’s the only that’s going to get rich off the back of our people”. Another Instagram user wrote, “Please don’t buy this. Please support Mexican family owned tequila”. Take a look at all of these comments below.

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it “818 tequila” is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support. — Jennie Molina (@jenjocelyn) February 17, 2021

Kendall Jenner only worked on this new tequila she’s making for 4 yrs, yet call it the best tequila she’s had? Homegirl didn’t even have the audacity to wait the 6-8 yrs to see to process of how agave is grown & labored. The disrespect!!Anyways stick to buying ur local Tequila. — Romee. (@romarioooa) February 17, 2021

Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way..like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots... — LaMesaQueMasApluada (@estyledesma) February 17, 2021

Kendall Jenner’s fans and fam support her

As mentioned earlier, Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand created an immense buzz online. Even though the 818 tequila started an online debate about how celebrity-owned tequila brands harm local tequila businesses in Mexico, Kendall’s fans and family chose to support her. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were some of the first people to comment on the launch of Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand. Some fans even debated by Kendall’s 818 tequila is facing this backlash when celebs like Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney all have their tequila brands.

