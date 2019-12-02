Kendall Jenner's Best Chic Looks That Will Inspire You To Refresh Your Wardrobe

Kendall Jenner is an American fashion model. She is popularly known for her role in the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. With the help of her momager Kris Jenner, Kendall launched her modelling career in 2009. Jenner was named the highest-paid model in Forbes magazine’s annual ranking.

During the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, Kendall Jenner made her big announcement that she's the latest spokesperson for Proactiv. The model has achieved a great deal in life and is now among the elite models in the world. Let’s look at some of Kendall Jenner's chic looks:

Kendall's chic looks

In this look, Kendall can be seen sporting an item of two-piece coordinated clothing. She is wearing a zebra print top and bottom. She is also rocking a full-blonde hairdo in this look.

Here, Kendall is wearing athleisure styled clothing. In this Adidas campaign photoshoot, Kendall wore an off-shoulder crop top and a pink-coloured sheer skirt. Kendall also mixed her own style by wearing fishnet stocking along with white Adidas kicks.

This look is presented by Calvin Klein. In this look, Kendall wore a Calvin Klein sports bra along with high-waisted denim. Kendall is known to put a pinch of her style in every type of clothing she wears.

In this look, Kendall is rocking a skin-tight black bodysuit. The model always experiments with the outfits and comes out looking fashionable. Kendall is wearing a latex bodysuit with full-sleeves which also compliments her curves.

