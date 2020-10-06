Nikki Tamboli Called Out By Diet Sabya For A 'bad Copy' Of Kendall Jenner's Outfit, See

The notorious Instagram page called Diet Sabya is on the move again. This time the victim is reality show contestant Nikki Tamboli. The page called her out for copying one of Kendall Jenner's outfits. Here's what this is about.

Diet Sabya calls out Nikki Tamboli for copying Kendall Jenner

Recently, the notorious Instagram page called Diet Sabya called out Nikki Tamboli for being a 'Gandi' (bad) copy of Kendall Jenner. It seems that Nikki's outfit was inspired by one of Jenner's red carpet looks. Nikki Tamboli wore a purple bodycon mini dress with exaggerated ruffle sleeve. Kendall Jenner wore the same outfit in black and it was, however, a few inches shorter than Tamboli's.

Not only their dress but also the makeup and hairstyle of Nikki Tamboli and Kendall Jenner looked very similar. Both had styled her hair in a straight centre-parted style with minimalist makeup. However, while Kendall carried a purse and donned earrings, Nikki was just posing in the dress. According to Diet Sabya's comments, Kendall's dress has been designed by Redemption Fashion Brand, Nikki's has been designed by Ken Ferns.

This is, however, not the first time that Diet Sabya has done something like this. On many occasions, the page called out not just copied outfits, but also concepts, remakes and many more. Recently, the page claimed that Gabriella Demetriades had copied a purse design from Frasier Sterling and sold the $99 bag for ₹12,800.

Diet Sabya had also called out Nora Fatehi's latest Pachtaoge video for ripping the concept off Beyonce's Mine music video. In both the videos, the girls were dressed as Virgin Mary in a white flowy dress with a veil on the head. Even the choreography looked very similar to one another.

On yet another occasion, Diet Sabya called out Karisma Kapoor for allegedly copying the international designer Marine Serre's latest collection. Both the outfits had the same crescent-moon design in white over a blue pantsuit. Adding a caption to this post, Diet Sabya wrote, "brilliant new IT-label @marineserre_official just had a great show in Paris, so it’s only fair we take this opportunity to call out this #GANDI copy on @therealkarismakapoor by @neverfullydressed 🤢🤢. That’s all!". Check out the post here:

Image credit: Nikki Tamboli Instagram, Kendall Jenner Instagram

