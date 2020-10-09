Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner's Shocking Fight On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Watch

After Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's physical fight in the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this time, it was Kendall Jenner who got into a vicious fight with younger sister Kylie Jenner in the latest season. The incident happened while they were on a family vacation. Kim was bound to call security. Here are all the details about the fight.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner get into heated brawl on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got into a physical fight with each other. Kendall accused Kylie of "putting her heel in her neck" and then the two Jenner sisters vowed never to talk to each other. Meanwhile, in the background, Kim could be heard shouting, "It's an emergency! Go get Kendall" as the sisters were fighting in another vehicle.

It seems the fight happened because Kylie Jenner took Kendall Jenner's outfit which she wanted to wear on the vacation. While Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend tried to stop them, Kim wanted to turn back and Khloe exclaimed, "This is crazy". It seems Kendall had also slapped Kylie during the heated brawl. In the confessional, Khloe Kardashian said that they could not understand what was happening but only heard a lot of high-pitched screaming.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli Called Out By Diet Sabya For A 'bad Copy' Of Kendall Jenner's Outfit, See

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Called Out For Using Wrong Flag Emoji For Australia In Recent Tweet, See Post

Meanwhile, the Kar-Jenner clan was on their way to vacation to their favourite destination Palm Springs to spend some time together. Everyone wanted to go except Kendall Jenner but Kris finally managed to get her on board too. It seems that Kris got emotional after she witnessed Kourtney and Kim's fight in the last season and wanted her girls to get along with everyone. The plan was also for Corey to get to know Kendall. In the confessional, he said that he is not particularly close to Kendall but he will be there for her if she ever needed him.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Has Yet Another Lookalike & This Time It's A Beauty Blogger Mom, Read Here

On the other hand, Corey Gamble shares a good relationship with Kylie Jenner. In fact, they were having drinks together in the kitchen when Kendall Jenner saw her in the brown outfit that she was supposed to wear. The dress actually belonged to Kourtney and she had earlier promised to lend it to the older Jenner but it seems Kylie got it first. Kendall started complaining about how everyone "bows" down to Kylie and this is how the brawl started on Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Has A 'Hannah Montana' Room, Here's How You Can Get Your Own Too

Also Read: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Cast's Net Worth Before KUWTK Vs 2020

Also Read: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is Ending And These Fan Theories Guess The Reason

Image credits: Kendall Jenner Instagram, Kylie Jenner Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.