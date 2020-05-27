Kendall Jenner's self-proclaimed twin brother Kirby Jenner reveals some sibling secrets

The beauty mogul and supermodel Kendall Jenner's self-proclaimed twin brother Kirby Jenner recently reflected on the fact about travelling the world modelling with his sister in an interview with a local media outlet. Kirby rose to fame as a performance artist, with his parody on his Instagram page, where he pretends to be the fraternal twin brother of Kendall Jenner. The 24-yer-old actor spoke about how the two siblings sometimes get on each other’s nerves.

Kendall Jenner's self-proclaimed brother Kirby opens up about their relationship

While talking about the same in the interview, Kirby reportedly said that he feels that everyone gets on each other's nerves now and then. He also said that this is the way that makes relationships stronger and special as the two siblings are quick enough to resolve their issues. He recalled some of the heated arguments that the two had indulged in, but the two were always quick to resolve them and he thinks that's just because the two love each other. He also reportedly said that a person only fights with someone whom he loves or likes. As per reports, in the trailer of the upcoming reality show by Kirby on Quibi, which was released earlier this month, Kirby is hilariously called the famous family’s “best-kept secret.”

Read: Kendall Jenner Shares A Happy Picture As She Crosses 130 Million Mark On Instagram

Read: 'Kirby Jenner' Trailer: 'KUWTK' Parody Unveils Kendall Jenner’s Fraternal Twin Brother



The comedian also reflected on the fact how he feels about dating his sister’s BFFs and also revealed that they all spend a lot of time hanging out together, he has no plans of dating any of her friends. Kirby reportedly said that he has friend-zoned all his sister’s girl gang members. He said that he is focussing on dating myself. He also reportedly said that people usually get confused when they hear him out dating himself. According to Kirby, dating for him is like romance and passion. He also revealed that despite dating himself, he will continue to spend time with her sister’s friends.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians and Jenners are back to tickle the funny bone of their fans with a new show which seems to be a parody spin-off of their popular show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The KUWTK parody show is titled as Kirby Jenner and will feature a 24-year-old performance artist who grabbed eyeballs from his parody on Instagram wherein he pretends to be a fraternal twin brother of Kendal Jenner. The makers of Kirby Jenner have finally unveiled its trailer which on a hilarious chain of events depicts Kirby as the family's 'best-kept secret'.

Read: The Story Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Friendship Will Give You BFF Goals

Read: Award Wins And Nominations Of The Popular Internet Sensation Kendall Jenner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.