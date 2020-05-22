Award Wins And Nominations Of The Popular Internet Sensation Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has been in the spotlight since she was introduced in the popular family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She has been showing constant growth in terms of her career since she stepped into the media industry and has currently established herself as one of the highest-paid models. She has walked the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Kendall has also been a part of multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions. But apart from these achievements, she has also won a huge number of awards. Here are some awards won by Kendall Jenner.

Also Read | When Kendall Jenner Explained The Significance Of Her Middle Name 'Nicole'

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Could Spend A Lifetime At Pools And Beaches, These Photos Prove It

Kendall Jenner's Awards

Kendall Jenner’s wins include awards for her modelling as well as TV appearances. She got her first award for KUWTK and was given Choice TV Reality Star: Female by the Teens Choice Awards in the year 2013. After that, Kendall went on to win Models.com MDX Model Of The Year Awards’ Breakout Star: Women (Readers' Choice) and also won the Choice Model award at Teen Choice Awards.

In 2016, Kendall had been on the peak of her career and had bagged Choice Model and Choice Female Hottie at Teen Choice Awards. One of her most renowned awards includes her Fashion Icon Of The Decade title that was given to her by Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. In 2018, Revolve Awards also tagged Kendall Jenner as their Icon of the Year. Here are all her awards and nominations since Kendall Jenner started her career.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Unique Pictures On Her Instagram That You Shouldn't Miss

Kendall Jenner's all Award nominations and wins

2013 Teen Choice Awards

Choice TV Reality Star: Female (Won)

2014 Young Hollywood Awards

You're So Fancy Style Icon

2014 Teen Choice Awards

Choice Female Hottie Candie's Choice Style Icon Choice TV Reality Personality, Female

2014 Models.com MDX Model Of The Year Awards

Breakout Star: Women (Won)

2015 Teen Choice Awards

Choice Model (Won)

2015 InStyle Social Media Awards

Runway Rockstar Trendiest Teen Queen

2015 IADAS: The Lovie Awards

Internet Video: Viral Video (Won)

2015 Models.com MDX Model Of The Year Awards

Social Media Star: Women Social Media Star: Women (Won) Model Of The Year: Women

2016 IADAS: The Webby Awards

Celebrity Website

2016 Teen Choice Awards

Choice Model (Won) Choice Female Hottie (Won)

2016 British Fashion Awards

International Model

2017 Teen Choice Awards

Choice Model (Won)

2017 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards

Fashion Icon Of The Decade (Won)

2018 Teen Choice Awards

Female Choice Hottie Choice Snapchatter

2018 Revolve Awards

Icon of the Year

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Says She Is 'missing Work' While Sharing Her Wall Of Fame; See Pics

Also Read | Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Twerking Has Got Everyone Asking ‘What Is This Song?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.