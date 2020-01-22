Kendrick Lamar Announced As Headliner For British Summer Time Festival

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has been reportedly announced as the latest headliner for British Summer Time Festival in London's Hyde Park on July 5. Lamar is widely considered as one of the best of all time and has even won countless awards to back up his claim to the hip-hop throne. He also won the Pulitzer prize back in 2018 for his album 'DAMN'.

Alongside 'King Lamar', James Blake and Brittany Howard will also be on the bill on July 5. According to international media reports, tickets for the Lamar date will be going on sale from January 24. He will also be joining fellow headliners Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam and Little Mix. This year will mark the eighth edition of the festival and the prices of the tickets will reportedly start from £65 plus booking fee.

READ: BTS Will Perform Black Swan On 'The Late Late Show' For The First Time Ever

While Lamar has a total of 173 awards and sits at the top, James Blake has received two Grammy nominations last year for “King's Dead' alongside Future and Jay Rock. Blake is also known for collaborating with Drake, Beyonce and Kanye West. On the other hand, Brittany Howard is better known as the lead singer and guitarist of American rock band Alabama Shakes and her album 'Jamie' received great reviews from music critics across the board.

READ: Lady Gaga's New Song 'Stupid Love' LEAKS, Fans Say 'It's Perfect For Valentine's Day'

MCR to perform in June

While Lamar is set to perform in July, music lovers in London also have another concert to look forward to in June. American rock band, My Chemical Romance is all set to perform at Milton Keynes' Stadium MK in the United Kingdom on June 20 this year. The band recently shared the news in a Twitter video entitled 'An Offering'. According to international media reports, the tickets of the show will be going on sale on Ticketmaster from January 24 and is expected to cost anything from £45 to £85.

The band hasn't played in UK for nine years and now fans across social media are hyped about the announcement and are anxious about getting their hands on a ticket for the band's return in London. Earlier this month, the speculations for the New Jersey band's possible appearance in the UK started earlier this month when the band uploaded the picture of a dark shadowy figure with just a flag of UK as the caption. The band is still riding the high from their comeback gig in Los Angeles back in December.

READ: Halsey's First Love Song Ever Was Written For THIS Person; Check Details

READ: Ed Sheeran's Upcoming Album Titled Minus; All You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.