 BTS Will Perform Black Swan On 'The Late Late Show' For The First Time Ever

Music

BTS and CBS’s 'The Late Late Show' makers announced on their official Twitter handle that BTS will perform a brand new choreography of Black Swan on the show.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

The much-awaited single form Map of the Soul: 7, Black Swan MV has released, causing a frenzy among fans of BTS. It comes after Suga’s Shadow: Interlude that broke the 10 month-long waiting period of the Army-fandom. BTS, however, was not featured in the video, but contemporary dancers form MN Dance Academy essayed the graceful moves in the video. Fans are curious whether the group is going to perform or release a video on the track soon.

Also Read | BTS' Song 'Black Swan' Trends Worldwide, Netizens Calls It "a Musical Masterpiece"

The CBS admin announced on January 17th, 2020 that BTS will perform the hit single on The Late Late Show with James Corden later in January. This comes in co-ordination with BTS hinting at a dance choreography in their reaction video to Black Swan released on Bangtan TV. Bangtan TV is the official YouTube channel of behind the scenes activities of BTS.

It was released through BTS Twitter as well as CBS’s The Late Late Show’s Twitter that seven-member k-pop stars will perform for the first time ever. The interview show will have a short chat session with James Corden as well. Moreover, BTS will be performing a brand new choreography.

Also Read | BTS Astounded By Their Own Black Swan MV; Watch Them React To The Video

Also Read | BTS' 'Black Swan' Tops ITunes Charts Worldwide Within Hours Of Its Release

BTS also shared the news:

James Corden also commented on the news release

Map of the Soul:7 will have title track release on February 28th. Before that, the makers will release the tracklist on February 21st, 2020. BTS has collaborated with several artists in the CONNECT BTS phases and Black Swan was BTS leader Kim Nam Joon’s production and idea. It will be interesting to see if BTS will outdo their own chart-topping records of last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona.

Also Read | BTS Jungkook's Golden Closet Films You Need To Watch Right Now

 

 

Published:
