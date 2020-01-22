Lady Gaga's New Song 'Stupid Love' LEAKS, Fans Say 'It's Perfect For Valentine's Day'

Lady Gaga in the recent past promised her fans a new album soon. On January 21, 2020, Lady Gaga's upcoming song was leaked on Twitter. In the music video, the 33-year old singer is featured in a lacy black bralette and a black over-sized hat.

While Gaga has not responded to the leak, her fans went gaga over the leak. She is being immensely praised and the song is already being played in clubs as per several tweets.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the leak of Stupid Love

lady gaga serving gay bop, heavenly vocals, born this way nostalgia, disco pop, 80s synths in one song... yeah everyone freaked out, everybody got down, everybody wants STUPID LOVE. pic.twitter.com/E5cqzr5YOK — ❀ (@fkajack) January 21, 2020

Gaga restored my serotonin and ripped my scalp off at the same time. pic.twitter.com/K60mksRsLL — Brooks Robinson (@BHWizard) January 21, 2020

The song IS SO GOOD. It has high vocals, mid vocals, falsetto, low vocals. It has amazing disco/pop production. Incredible meaning yet playful and fun. It is going to become a HIT. And it is perfect for Valentine's day so let's hope they release #StupidLove on Feb. 7 pic.twitter.com/Js31Q1J2EZ — Lady Gaga Stupid Alerts 🌟 (@GagasAlerts) January 21, 2020

Gaga is really coming back with pop/ disco banger, a dream... — GM ❾❻ (@gagamonster96) January 21, 2020

I'm so into Stupid Love right now so that gave me life pic.twitter.com/3Jf2pfRd89 — Lee Dawson (@LeeDawsonPT) January 21, 2020

My colleagues tomorrow when they realise they have to endure me experiencing a new Gaga album again... #StupidLove pic.twitter.com/EowGBpSXgS — Danielle Nicolson (@DanniNicolson) January 21, 2020

WE DID IT!



Gaga is trending worldwide with +100k tweets and Stupid Love with +66k. pic.twitter.com/4kKNGSyuxv — Lady Gaga Views (@LG_Views) January 21, 2020

Image Courtesy: Lady Gaga Instagram

