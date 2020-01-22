The Debate
Lady Gaga's New Song 'Stupid Love' LEAKS, Fans Say 'It's Perfect For Valentine's Day'

Music

Lady Gaga's new song 'Stupid Love' was leaked online on January 21, 2020. The singer's fans can't stop raving about the track, as seen on Twitter.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
lady gaga

Lady Gaga in the recent past promised her fans a new album soon. On January 21, 2020, Lady Gaga's upcoming song was leaked on Twitter. In the music video, the 33-year old singer is featured in a lacy black bralette and a black over-sized hat.

While Gaga has not responded to the leak, her fans went gaga over the leak. She is being immensely praised and the song is already being played in clubs as per several tweets. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the leak of Stupid Love

 

Also Read| Lady Gaga says she and Bradley Cooper 'fooled everyone' by orchestrating dating rumours

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra to Lady Gaga: Quirkiest celeb outfits that you must check out

Also Read| From Taylor Swift's speech to Lady Gaga's dress, here are iconic moments from the VMAs

Also Read| Lady Gaga to Katy Perry: Hollywood celebs who are in love with desi designers

Image Courtesy: Lady Gaga Instagram

 

 

