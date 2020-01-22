Ed Sheeran's Upcoming Album Titled Minus; All You Need To Know

Ed Sheeran is at the peak of his career after his last collaboration with Eminem in the song Those Kinda Nights. The Happier singer's last album was titled No.6 Collaborations Project which was one of his best album of all time. The album had all kinds of songs which portrayed different emotions from a romantic to sad.

Before his last album, Ed Sheeran released Divide (÷) in the year 2017. Fans are expecting his next album to come anytime soon. Let us take a look at some information about his upcoming album.

Ed Sheeran's upcoming album

Ed Sheeran's previously released albums were Add (+), Multiply (×), Divide (÷) that released in 2011, 2014, and 2017 respectively. All three albums had a gap of two years each, therefore, fans are expecting his latest album to release in 2020 or 2021.

It is said that Ed Sheeran's upcoming album will be named as Minus or Subtract (-). The singer also has an explanation behind why he named his albums based on math symbols. Let us take a look at some reactions of fans on his upcoming album Minus or Subtract (-).

Teddy! Is this about your new album?☺Is it subract or divide? Lol I can't wait!😍 @edsheeran — 🌹 (@rdqllora) December 16, 2016

Patiently waiting for Ed Sheeran’s Subract/Minus album. — Angelo Abao 🏆 (@immatakeABAO) February 28, 2019

Is it safe to assume @edsheeran’s next album will be entitled “Subtract” or, rather, “ - “ ? It goes Add (+), Multiply (X) and then Divide. Subtract has to be next, no? #EdSheeran #Subract? #SherlockHolmes — Mark Nilon (@MarkNilon) September 4, 2018

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

Image Courtesy: Ed Sheeran Instagram

