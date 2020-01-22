The Debate
Ed Sheeran's Upcoming Album Titled Minus; All You Need To Know

Music

Ed Sheeran is the number one artist of the decade from 2010 to 2019. Read more to know about his upcoming album Minus or Subtract (-) which might release soon.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is at the peak of his career after his last collaboration with Eminem in the song Those Kinda Nights. The Happier singer's last album was titled No.6 Collaborations Project which was one of his best album of all time. The album had all kinds of songs which portrayed different emotions from a romantic to sad.

Before his last album, Ed Sheeran released Divide (÷) in the year 2017. Fans are expecting his next album to come anytime soon. Let us take a look at some information about his upcoming album.

Ed Sheeran's upcoming album

Ed Sheeran's previously released albums were Add (+), Multiply (×), Divide (÷) that released in 2011, 2014, and 2017 respectively. All three albums had a gap of two years each, therefore, fans are expecting his latest album to release in 2020 or 2021.

It is said that Ed Sheeran's upcoming album will be named as Minus or Subtract (-). The singer also has an explanation behind why he named his albums based on math symbols. Let us take a look at some reactions of fans on his upcoming album Minus or Subtract (-).

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Image Courtesy: Ed Sheeran Instagram

 

 

