Monu Mukherjee's Death: Here Is A List Of Some Of His Best Movies

Monu Mukherjee was one of the most versatile and notable actors of Bengali cinema. He passed away on December 6, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. He was 90-years old. Monu Mukherjee’s death has been mourned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well. Read ahead to know some of the best of Monu Mukherjee’s films.

Here are some of the best of Monu Mukherjee’s films

1. Neel Akasher Neechey

This movie released in 1959 and is considered to be one of the best works of the late actor. This black and white movie revolves around a Chinese hawker who sells silk on the streets on Calcutta. During the course of which he refuses to get involved with the opium trade. The film also starred Manju Dey.

2. Joy Baba Felunath

This film revolves around a detective who is on a vacation with his cousin. There, he encounters a man who has a briefcase which has a lost golden idol. The film also starred Soumitra Chatterjee. This is one of the most interesting of Monu Mukherjee’s films.

3. Ashani Sanket

This film revolves around the effects of the Second World War. It shows the disastrous effects of the famine through the perception of a couple. The film also starred Soumitra Chatterjee.

4. Mrigayaa

This film is set against the backdrop of the British era. It revolves around the rocky relationship between the British colonists and their native villagers. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty.

5. Dadar Kirti

This film revolves around a lawyer, his wife and three sons. Their third son is in love with his mother’s sister because he senile due to a head injury. This film was a huge commercial success. This is one of the most interesting of Monu Mukherjee’s films.

6. Patalghar

This movie revolves around a group of people who go about searching for a sleep-generating machine. The machine was built by a scientist 150 years ago. Later, a young boy is passed on the legacy of the machine.

7. Holud Pakhir Dana

This movie revolves around a guy who falls in love with his doctor who had nursed him after an accident. Later, he comes to know that she had cancer. And then he decides to stay with her till she breathes her last.

8. Alinagarer Golokdhadha

This film released in 2018. It revolves around a group of people who go in search of a treasure which will make them the most powerful. This is one of the most interesting of Monu Mukherjee’s films.

Image courtesy- @talktale1234 Instagram

