Kesha Recreates Album Cover Of Her Hit Song 'TiK ToK' As A Challenge On TikTok

Kesha made her debut in 2009 with a single track titled TiK ToK. This song and the artist received a lot of fame and she also sang several other songs that were featured in the top of the charts. These days, Kesha has taken to her TikTok account and is seen performing on several of her songs. Recently, she chose her song TiK ToK and recreated that album poster to her fans. Take a look here to know more about it.

Kesha recreates her album cover on TikTok

These days many new challenges have been coming up on TikTok and one of these challenges is album look-alike challenge. In this challenge, the participant dresses up like an album cover. After the challenge took off, Kesha took to her TikTok and recreated the album cover of her song TiK ToK. She captioned the Tiktok and wrote "👻👻👻👻👻 #albumlookalike #fyp #foryou #kesharosebeauty #happyathome". Take a look at the album cover look of Kesha from her TikTok.

In this time of lockdown, Kesha was seen selling masks with her iconic lines on her Instagram. She wrote "ANIMALS!! I have a new face mask collection 👻👻👻 A portion of the proceeds will be used to support the countless crew members who make every live show you have ever or will ever see possible!! They’re really the unsung heroes for live music! 🧡💜💛 you can get them at the link in bio. stay safeeeeee, miss u!!!!" Take a look at Kesha's post here.

Apart from this, she also was seen sharing pics of her pet cat Carl. She took to her Instagram and shared a pic of her cat Carl. In the caption of the picture, she wrote about how her cat got a new thrown. She wrote, "Carl has a new favorite throne 🦁🦁🦁 @sadenewyork". Take a look at the post here.

