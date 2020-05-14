How Taylor Swift Was Looking Out For Her Music Industry Buddy Kesha

Taylor Swift has been an influential celebrity who is known for her music and a huge fan following. This is not only because of her music but also her own warm and outgoing personality. Her friends from the music industry have also spoken about her sweet and kind behaviour. One of those happens to be the popular singer, Kesha. The Rainbow singer has been vocal about her feelings for Taylor. This is because Taylor has stepped up to help Kesha during her rough times. Read more to know how exactly Taylor Swift helped Kesha.

Also Read | Here's All You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's Latest Merchandise;

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss' Complete Friendship Timeline; Read Details

About Kesha and Taylor Swift

Kesha and Taylor Swift have been friends for a long time. In the year 2016, Kesha was denied the right to release music without her producer, Dr Luke. This was because Kesha had accused him of sexual assault and abuse. During this time, Kesha’s team confirmed that in order to show support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs. Kesha's mom, Pebe Sebert, also shared a post thanking Taylor for her generosity on Twitter. She wrote, “A persons wealth is not measured by what they have but by WHO they help with it. And Taylor Swift is a truly RICH PERSON. Thank you".

A persons wealth is not measured by what they have but by WHO they they help with it. And Taylor Swift is is a truly RICH PERSON.

Thank you🌹 — Pebe Sebert (@grannywrapper) February 22, 2016

Kesha has also publicly supported Taylor Swift when the latter faced a similar issue. Taylor Swift was also involved in a case against David Mueller for sexual harassment. Well, Kesha certainly stood up for Taylor and her past efforts as she showed appreciation through a post on her Twitter handle.

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

Also Read | Taylor Swift's World Records That Prove Her Wealth And Talent; Read To Know More

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover on August 23, 2019, through Republic Records. Lover features some catchy songs that were made along with some remarkable artists like Brendon Urie and the Dixie Chicks. The fans have been loving Taylor’s album since its release. It certainly is a masterpiece as it was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Fans have been expressing their views about Taylor Swift’s music since its release. Here are some fan reactions on Taylor Swift’s Lover.

The #Lover cover is so underrated. Why do swifties hate it it’s so colorful and perfect pic.twitter.com/SnUcWBd2JH — 🐍 (@stonesandsnakes) May 13, 2020

Listening to #Lover on vinyl really is the step above beautiful huh, what’s the word for that guys? 😉@taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/Y8qBgp0heg — Zakk 🌼 (@ithinkzakkknows) May 11, 2020

Also Read | Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Post On Mother's Day, Shares Sweet Childhood Video

Also Read | How Taylor Swift Managed To Garner The Most Influential Artist Of The Decade Tag?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.