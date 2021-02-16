Ketchy The Great's Death Leaves His Fans Shocked, Tributes Pour In For The Late Rapper

Ketchy The Great, an LA rapper, passed away recently. Ketchy, who made his name in LA's underground rap scene as part of the Stinc Team along with Drakeo The Ruler died following a car accident. The rapper made waves after his collaborations with Shoreline Mafia and 03 Greedo and had been sharing new songs frequently after his release from prison last August.

Ketchy The Great's Death

What happened to Ketchy The Great?

According to a report by The Sun, Ketchy's friend and fellow rapper Drakeo The Ruler confirmed the news of his demise in a live session and stated that Ketchy was hit by a car which leads to his untimely death. The late rapper's original name was Jameon Davis but his age at the time of death hasn't been confirmed yet.

Ketchy The Great was arrested in the year 2018 after spray painting graffiti and served a long time in jail. His prison sentence was of two years and 10 months after being charged with vandalism with a gang enhancement and witness intimidation with a gang enhancement. Drakeo The Ruler took to Instagram and shared a picture of his late friend and wrote, "LONG LIVE KETCHY THE GREAT IMA TURN UP FOR YOU FOR YOU ALL YEAR !! "

Ketchy The Great's songs

Ketchy was a part of the Stinc Team and released solo songs as well. He rose to fame with his 2017 track titled If I Go Broke. He then featured in four tracks on 03 Greedo’s 2018 album The Wolf of Grape Street. Ketchy released a solo mixtape called Free Sauce in the year 2019 and after being released from prison, he released a lot of new songs including Out My Mind, which was his last track. He shared his last post on Instagram four days ago and posed in his kitchen wearing the brand Off White's clothes.

Friends, fans, and his followers took to the comments section of his last post and offered their condolences. While singer Sean Kingston wrote, "Damn g please tell me this shit fake news smh 🤦🏽‍♂️🕊💔 R.i.p", another follower commented saying, "Rest in paradise brother. I cannot believe you’re gone bro. We had so many videos planned for this year alone😔 You treated me like a normal person too bro love you."

Tributes for Ketchy The Great

RIP Ketchy 😭🙏🏻

the last time I saw you , you pulled on me w Chiefin ㊗️🕊 pic.twitter.com/oShOWYK5VK — Jojo 🥇 (@joseph96s) February 15, 2021

RIP KETCHY, we playing spaceship it’s up 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mmzc5wVdnt — Rohan 🇩🇪🇯🇲 (@rohanmckinley) February 16, 2021

RIP Ketchy the Great. One of the brightest LA talents of the last five years: a ball of 1000 watt voltage with a razor blade growl, who never failed to steal a track -- whose promise was first undercut by the DA plot to persecute the Stinc Team, & now this. An unspeakable loss. pic.twitter.com/DTBuKVBhBk — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) February 15, 2021

Holy shit rip Ketchy the Great 🙏 we can only hope the stinc team will carry on his legacy in honor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kKqXctDJYz — Zane (@zanesplanet) February 15, 2021

This is from a month ago. RIP Ketchy this shit sucks pic.twitter.com/YGprgGsxMZ — adam22 (@adam22) February 15, 2021

Image Credits: Ketchy The Great Instagram Account

