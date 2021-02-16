Where Was 'Squared Love' Filmed? Know All Details About The Locations

Squared Love is a Polish film by director Filip Zylber and it released on Netflix recently. The film stars Polish actors Mateusz Banasiuk and Adrianna Chlebicka. Read on to find out where was Squared Love filmed.

Where was Squared Love Filmed?

As per the IMDb page of the film, Squared Love filming locations were in Warsaw, Mazowieckie in Poland. Warsaw is the capital of Poland along with being the largest and most developed city. Warsaw is one of the most famous tourist locations in Poland. The city provides many tourist attractions from museums to landmarks to beautiful parks. The city also has a vast cultural history that visits can explore through the city's architecture and people. Warsaw has been the location for many other film-shoots as well.

When Was Squared Love Filmed?

The film was shot in 2020 in multiple locations in Warsaw, Poland. The film was released as part of Netflix Valentine's Day set of movies to celebrate the romantic holiday. Of all the new movies and TV shows Netflix released on Valentine's Day, the polish film has stood out and become very popular. It also has been in the top 10 Netflix charts in many countries.

About Squared Love

Squared Love is a Polish romantic comedy set in Warsaw, Poland by the famous polish director Filip Zylber. The cast includes well-known polish actors like Mateusz Banasiuk and Adrianna Chlebicka, who do a great job playing their respective roles in the film. The plot of the film is as follows.

Klaudia(Adrianna Chlebicka) is a school teacher who leads a double life. Her other life being a celebrity model. She does this by changing her hair and makeup to change up her appearance so no one would recognise her in her teaching role. The other main character of the film is Stefan (Mateusz Banasiuk), a celebrity journalist playboy who lives his life to the fullest and enjoys every waking moment. The film is a typical rom-com where they first fall in love with each other then some drama happens which threatens their relationship but in the end, they work through their issues and live happily ever after. If you are a fan of rom coms you can check out this film. It's available on Netflix for streaming.

